All of the key Sunderland AFC transfer links rated ahead of their Championship return

3. DION SANDERSON

Would Sunderland be interested in bringing Dion Sanderson back to the club if he was available? Absolutely. His impact the first time around was significant, and the player himself retains a strong bond with the club. Sentiment aside, his athleticism and composure on the ball would perfectly compliment Sunderland’s current central defensive options. The question mark is whether Wolves will look for another loan, or a permanent move. If it is the latter, clubs like Sheffield United with parachute payments would clearly hold a significant advantage over the Black Cats. VERDICT: If available, Sunderland will try and get themselves in the mix. A permanent deal would be challenging, at this stage.

Photo: FRANK REID 2019