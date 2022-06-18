All of the key Sunderland AFC transfer links rated ahead of their Championship return

They’re also equally eager to see if the club can stand firm in the face of what is sure to be significant interest in some of their key assets, with striker Ross Stewart’s future quickly emerging as one of the summer’s main storylines.
It will be a busy summer, too, with loanees returning to their parent clubs and leaving a number of gaps that will need to be filled well.
The Black Cats are yet to make a signing for their senior squad, with players returning for pre-season training next Wednesday.
So who has been linked with making a switch to or from Wearside, what does it tell us about the club’s plans and just how likely are they to happen?
We run you through all the key links and assess them here..
1. JOHN RUDDY
Ruddy would be perfectly placed to offer valuable competition and cover to Anthony Patterson, who Sunderland want to reward for his breakthrough campaign with a new deal. Has also worked with Alex Neil before. VERDICT: Sunderland need at least one new goalkeeper, so seems like one to watch.
Photo: Nathan Stirk
2. DANIEL IVERSEN
Iversen has been superb for Preston North End on loan from Leicester City, and Sunderland’s Championship rivals have already said that they do not expect him to return. It remains to be seen what Leicester’s plans are, but he clearly faces a battle to dislodge long-term number one Kasper Schmeichel. VERDICT: One of many linked with Sunderland this summer who will have a long line of Championship suitors should they be made available by their parent club.
Photo: Nathan Stirk
3. DION SANDERSON
Would Sunderland be interested in bringing Dion Sanderson back to the club if he was available? Absolutely. His impact the first time around was significant, and the player himself retains a strong bond with the club. Sentiment aside, his athleticism and composure on the ball would perfectly compliment Sunderland’s current central defensive options. The question mark is whether Wolves will look for another loan, or a permanent move. If it is the latter, clubs like Sheffield United with parachute payments would clearly hold a significant advantage over the Black Cats. VERDICT: If available, Sunderland will try and get themselves in the mix. A permanent deal would be challenging, at this stage.
Photo: FRANK REID 2019
4. ROBBIE BRADY
Injury issues prevented Brady playing much for Bournemouth, though he did play a part in the run-in as promotion was secured. He is set to become a free agent as it stands. His qualities are obvious, he has extensive high-level experience and play in just about any position down the left-hand side, an area where Sunderland have been light since Denver Hume’s departure. VERDICT: Brady remains in talks with Bournemouth over a new contract, which as it stands would be a deal unlikely. There will be significant competition from the Championship if he is released.
Photo: Clive Brunskill