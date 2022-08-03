The Black Cats kicked-off their season with a 1-1 draw at home to Coventry City on Sunday afternoon after Jack Clarke saw his early effort cancelled-out by a late Viktor Gyokeres strike.

Supporters have been encouraged by their start to life back in the second-tier and after a relatively busy summer, will be hoping that one or two more additions can come through the door on Wearside before the transfer window closes on September 1.

Daniel Ballard, Aji Alese and Alex Bass have all joined on permanent deals, Clarke and Leon Dajaku have made their loan spells into permanent stays whilst Ellis Simms has joined from Everton on-loan – but Neil wants to see even more additions this window.

Here, we take a look at every deal the club has been linked with concluding this summer and where they currently stand:

Troy Parrott Sunderland were linked with a move for Tottenham's Republic of Ireland international striker before he made the move to Preston North End.

Cameron Archer Sunderland have been linked with a deal for the talented attacker but Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has recently confirmed that the Englishman will be staying at Villa Park this season.

Jack Clarke Jack Clarke spent the second half of last season on loan at Sunderland from Tottenham and has now re-joined the club on a permanent basis.

Alex Rodriguez Sunderland were linked with a move for the midfielder who started his career at the Academy of Light. However, he has signed a new deal at Oxford United.