Sunderland became the latest Championship club to dismiss their manager, with Tony Mowbray getting the sack on Tuesday despite relative success during his time at the club. Mowbray led the Black Cats to a play-off finish last season, and he has them within three points of the top six this term.

But results have not been ideal of late, with Sunderland winning just one of their last five games, and that has been enough for Mowbray to receive his P45. Though, the veteran is far from the first Championship manager to be dismissed this season, and here we round up all of the second tier bosses to get the boot up to this point.