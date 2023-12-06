News you can trust since 1873
All 10 Championship sackings this season including Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday calls - gallery

A look at the list of Championship managers who have been sacked so far this season.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 6th Dec 2023, 13:00 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 14:53 GMT

Sunderland became the latest Championship club to dismiss their manager, with Tony Mowbray getting the sack on Tuesday despite relative success during his time at the club. Mowbray led the Black Cats to a play-off finish last season, and he has them within three points of the top six this term.

But results have not been ideal of late, with Sunderland winning just one of their last five games, and that has been enough for Mowbray to receive his P45. Though, the veteran is far from the first Championship manager to be dismissed this season, and here we round up all of the second tier bosses to get the boot up to this point.

Darren Moore was let go after securing Sheffield Wednesday's return tot man on this lhip. He wound up replacing the next man on this list at Huddersfield.

1. Darren Moore

Saving Huddersfield from relegation and putting together a respectable start to this season wasn't enough for Warnock.

2. Neil Warnock

Next to go was Munoz at Sheffield Wednesday. He oversaw a disastrous start to the season and paid the price.

3. Xisco Munoz

Eustace had Birmingham City in the playoffs, but the Blues shockingly sacked him to appoint Wayne Rooney. That hasn't worked out so well so far.

4. John Eustace

Related topics:Tony MowbraySunderlandBlack Cats