Sunderland drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest at the Pinatar Arena in their latest pre-season friendly

Sunderland drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest at the Pinatar Arena on Friday night as their preparations for the new campaign stepped up a gear.

Jack Clarke gave his side the lead from the penalty spot in the first half following good work from Chris Rigg and Eliezer Mayenda, but Omar Richards levelled the scores shortly after the break. A spell of dominance for Forest followed but Sunderland ended the game strongly and almost nicked a winger when Nazariy Rusyn headed an Adil Aouchiche cross just over the bar. Anthony Patterson then had to save well from Ryan Yates as Forest almost nicked it with the last kick of the game.

Phil Smith | james Copley

After the game, Phil Smith took questions from fans for his usual post-match #onthewhistle video feature. He was asked about the latest on a deal to sign Caen striker Alexandre Mendy, whether Mayenda is ready to be a senior striker this season, who is catching the eye in pre season and lots more. You can watch the full video at the top of this article, or over on our YouTube page if you’d prefer. Just put sunderland echo safc in your search bar and you should find our channel easily enough.