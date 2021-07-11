Alex Pritchard tells Sunderland fans what they can expect from him this season

The attacking midfielder is the first senior recruit of the summer as Sunderland revamp their squad. The 28-year-old has signed a two-year deal at the Stadium of Light.

Following his arrival at the Stadium of Light, he said: "I'm a guy that wants to get on the ball and make things happen. I think looking back over the last few years - especially since the manager has been in - Sunderland have had a lot of the ball and I'm probably best suited in a team that has a lot of the ball.

"To try and make things happen - over the last couple of years it's been difficult for me. But if I can get my mojo back and maybe start scoring a few more goals and get my confidence back you never know what could happen.

Alex Pritchard of Huddersfield Town.

"Obviously it's been a hard summer because you're thinking of where you're going to be and what you're going to be doing - keeping fit and now for me it's about getting my boots back on.

"That's a big part of it - the changing room. You look at the stadium, the pitch and the fans and you want to get back to it. Especially with covid - you want to get the fans back and the attendances here are massive so it'll be good to get everyone back in the stadium."

He began his footballing career at West Ham United as a youth teamer but was quickly snapped up by Tottenham Hotspur.

But during four seasons in London, Pritchard made just two appearances for Spurs, spending most of his time out on loan at Peterborough United, Swindon Town, West Brom and Brentford.

Indeed, during a season with The Bees, Pritchard netted 12 goals in the Championship before eventually leaving Spurs permanently to join Norwich City.

Pritchard made 38 Championship appearances over two seasons at Carrow Road before being poached by Huddersfield Town, who were then in the Premier League.

Pritchard went on to make 44 appearances for The Terriers in the top-flight before the Yorkshire club suffered relegation to the second tier in 2019.

After a season playing in the Championship, Pritchard was released by Huddersfield Town.

