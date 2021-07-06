The Black Cats have work to do this summer following the departures of several first-team players at the end of last season.

Sunderland did sign former Manchester United goalkeeper Jacob Carney last week, and the 20-year-old is likely to balance under-23 commitments with exposure to the senior environment.

Aiden McGeady and Luke O’Nien have also signed new deals at the Stadium of Light, while the club remain hopeful that Denver Hume will also commit his future to the club.

Elsewhere in League One clubs have returned for pre-season training and are looking to strengthen ahead of the new campaign.

With transfer business starting to increase following the end of players’ contracts in June, here are some of the latest rumours and news stories from around the web:

1. Sunderland join McCann race According to reports in Scotland, via The Courier, Sunderland have joined the growing list of clubs keeping tabs on 21-year-old midfielder Ali McCann. Celtic, Stoke and Hull have also been credited with interest.

2. Doncaster complete Arsenal loan deal Doncaster have completed the signing of Arsenal midfielder Matt Smith, 20, on a season-long loan deal. He has previously had loan spells in League One with Swindon and Charlton.

3. Ipswich face competition for Celina Ipswich are still interested in bringing Bersant Celina, 24, back to Portman Road but face competition from Championship clubs Hull City and Coventry City, according to The East Anglian Daily Times.

4. Forster-Caskey signs new deal at Charlton Jake Forster-Caskey has signed a new one-year contract at Charlton. The 27-year-old is recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury he sustained last season.