Alex Pritchard reports as Sunderland close in new signings plus updates at Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton Athletic: League One transfer gossip
Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has said he’s hopeful the club can make two new signings this week – as the club remain in talks with several targets.
The Black Cats have work to do this summer following the departures of several first-team players at the end of last season.
Sunderland did sign former Manchester United goalkeeper Jacob Carney last week, and the 20-year-old is likely to balance under-23 commitments with exposure to the senior environment.
Aiden McGeady and Luke O’Nien have also signed new deals at the Stadium of Light, while the club remain hopeful that Denver Hume will also commit his future to the club.
Elsewhere in League One clubs have returned for pre-season training and are looking to strengthen ahead of the new campaign.
With transfer business starting to increase following the end of players’ contracts in June, here are some of the latest rumours and news stories from around the web: