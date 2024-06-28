Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

All the latest Sunderland transfer news as the start of a new campaign draws closer

Alex Pritchard looks set for another transfer move just months after his departure from Sunderland.

According to The Telegraph, Pritchard is in talks with Turkish top-tier side Sivasspor about a summer move. The Turkish side registered their interest in the 31-year-old in January and it looks as if they will now finally get their man in the current window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pritchard was an outstanding servant for Sunderland but left in somewhat acrimonious fashion, asking not to be selected for a game against Stoke City. Pritchard was entering the final six months of his deal and was unhappy with the offer of a one-year extension on the same terms, and was eager to pursue a move to Sivasspor or Birmingham City. It was Birmingham City, managed at the time by Tony Mowbray, who signed Pritchard for an undisclosed fee. They handed the attacking midfielder a two-and-a-half year deal but he made jus three starts and nine appearances in total as Birmingham were relegated to League One. With the club in the third tier and Mowbray no longer in charge for health reasons, it looks as if the Blues are happy to sanction his departure.

Meanwhile, former Sunderland youngster Ellis Taylor is in talks over a move that would see him stay in the region as he looks to kickstart his senior career. Taylor produced an outstanding run of form as he captained Sunderland's U21s to the Premier League 2 play-off final last season, but was released by the club who felt his chances of regular senior football were best served elsewhere. Taylor has understandably drawn interest since and as per Graham Falk, National League side Gateshead are one of the teams looking at a deal.