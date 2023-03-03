News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Alex Neil during Sunderland's 1-0 win at Stoke. Picture by FRANK REID
Alex Neil during Sunderland's 1-0 win at Stoke. Picture by FRANK REID
Alex Neil during Sunderland's 1-0 win at Stoke. Picture by FRANK REID

Alex Neil's last Sunderland XI which beat Stoke City and what has happened to them since: Photo gallery

Sunderland will come up against former boss Alex Neil this weekend - and a lot has changed since the Scot left Wearside to join Stoke City six months ago.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
2 minutes ago

Neil was replaced by Tony Mowbray at the Stadium of Light, with the Black Cats sitting ninth in the Championship table after 34 league games.

Ironically Neil’s last game as Sunderland head came against Stoke in August, as Ross Stewart’s goal gave the visitors a 1-0 win at the bet365 Stadium.

Here’s the side which started for Sunderland that day and where they are now:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

The 22-year-old has started every Championship fixture for Sunderland this season and is reportedly attracting interest from some Premier League clubs.

Photo: Martin Swinney

Photo Sales

2. CB: Luke O’Nien

O’Nien impressed at centre-back earlier in the season but has been played in different positions since returning from a three-match suspension following his red card against Swansea.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

3. CB: Danny Batth

A regular starter under both Neil and Mowbray this season. The 32-year-old has captained the side in recent weeks following Corry Evans’ injury setback.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

4. CB: Dennis Cirkin

Cirkin was playing on the left of a back three under Neil but has predominantly played in a back four under Mowbray. Injury setbacks have reduced the player’s game time in recent months.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
SunderlandAlex NeilStoke CityStadium of LightTony MowbrayRoss Stewart