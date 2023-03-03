Sunderland will come up against former boss Alex Neil this weekend - and a lot has changed since the Scot left Wearside to join Stoke City six months ago.
Neil was replaced by Tony Mowbray at the Stadium of Light, with the Black Cats sitting ninth in the Championship table after 34 league games.
Ironically Neil’s last game as Sunderland head came against Stoke in August, as Ross Stewart’s goal gave the visitors a 1-0 win at the bet365 Stadium.
Here’s the side which started for Sunderland that day and where they are now:
1. GK: Anthony Patterson
The 22-year-old has started every Championship fixture for Sunderland this season and is reportedly attracting interest from some Premier League clubs.
Photo: Martin Swinney
2. CB: Luke O’Nien
O’Nien impressed at centre-back earlier in the season but has been played in different positions since returning from a three-match suspension following his red card against Swansea.
Photo: Frank Reid
3. CB: Danny Batth
A regular starter under both Neil and Mowbray this season. The 32-year-old has captained the side in recent weeks following Corry Evans’ injury setback.
Photo: Frank Reid
4. CB: Dennis Cirkin
Cirkin was playing on the left of a back three under Neil but has predominantly played in a back four under Mowbray. Injury setbacks have reduced the player’s game time in recent months.
Photo: Frank Reid