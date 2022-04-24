Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old’s latest contribution came directly from a free-kick, with Embleton beating Cambridge goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov from a tight angle to make it 2-0.

It was another demonstration of the midfielder’s excellent technique and ability to produce a match-winning moment – even if Alex Neil’s side ran out comfortable 5-1 winners here.

That aforementioned run includes five appearances (two from the bench), three goals and one assist for Embleton, who is hitting form at a crucial stage of the season.

Elliot Embleton playing for Sunderland against Cambridge. Picture by FRANK REID

After Cambridge were reduced to 10 men in the first half, the midfielder largely dictated the pace of Sunderland’s play to keep his side in control and on the front foot. Interestingly, Embleton was deployed in a slightly deeper role as he racked up 126 passes – more than any other player on the pitch (Bailey Wright was second with 84).

The midfielder’s heatmap (figure one) shows that while Embleton spent most of the match in Cambridge’s half, with the visitors applying little pressure due to their numerical disadvantage, he was predominantly positioned around the centre circle rather than making runs into the box.

Luke O’Nien was instead handed a more advanced role to get up alongside strikers Ross Stewart and Nathan Broadhead.

That allowed Embleton to distribute the ball out to the flanks, where Patrick Roberts and Lynden Gooch, who started as wing-backs but essentially played as wingers, took up advanced wide positions to provide a constant threat.

Gooch was particularly effective and delivered a whopping 18 crosses (according to Whoscored.com) into Cambridge’s box, as the hosts smothered their opponents.

It will therefore be interesting to see where Embleton is deployed for Tuesday’s home game against automatic-promotion chasers Rotherham.

There will certainly be more defensive duties for Sunderland’s central midfielders against The Millers, and it may be suited for Jay Matete to come back into the side and play alongside Corry Evans.

Alex Pritchard is also available again so could return in the No 10 position, while Roberts and Gooch provide more dynamic options on the flanks.