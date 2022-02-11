Alex Neil to take charge of Sunderland at AFC Wimbledon plus latest team news

Though supporters were still waiting for official confirmation on Friday evening, Neil agreed a deal to succeed Lee Johnson late on Thursday night and was in situ the following morning.

Neil took training for the first time and travelled to the capital with his new squad on Friday afternoon.

The former Preston North End boss emerged as the club's preferred candidate after Roy Keane's decision not to take up the offer of a return to Wearside early on Thursday.

Neil is said to have impressed through the interview process, with the club hopeful that can bring the leadership required to launch a push for promotion to the Championship.

There is a belief that his preferred system and high-pressing style will be a natural fit for a squad that has played some excellent football this season but currently looks short on confidence.

Sunderland will be backed by a sold-out away end as they bid to reverse a dire run of form that has left their automatic promotion credentials hanging by a thread.

Lynden Gooch could be in line for a return to the matchday squad after missing the 2-1 defeat to Cheltenham Town on Tuesday night with a minor muscle problem.

Lee Burge and Thorben Hoffmann are both expected to still be absent, and Bailey Wright remains a doubt as he recovers from a calf problem.

AFC Wimbledon, who are without a win since December, will welcome back January signing Lee Brown for the game.

Brown made the switch to Plough Line from Portsmouth, where he was informed he was no longer required following Danny Cowley's decision to invest around £200,000 in signing former Sunderland full back Denver Hume.

Head coach Mark Robinson nevertheless has a number of significant injury concerns going into the game.

Influential midfielder Alex Woodyard is still unavailable, while Dan Csoka and Egil Kaja are also expected to be absent due to injury.

Robinson's side currently sit just one point and one place above the League One relegation zone.

