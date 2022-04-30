And there is much riding on the game with the hosts looking to secure safety, whilst the visitors will attempt to bag a play-off spot for the second consecutive season.

Plymouth, Sheffield Wednesday, and Wycombe Wanderers pushing the Wearsiders hard with Alex Neil’s side needing a win to make absolutely sure they finish in the top-six.

But how could Neil line up against Morecambe? Here, we take a look:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson The goalkeeper has been Alex Neil's first-choice goalkeeper since his arrival on Wearside. Photo: FRANK REID PHOTOGRAPHER 2022 Photo Sales

2. CB: Bailey Wright The defender has played regularly under Alex Neil since the Scot's arrival on Wearside. Photo: FRANK REID 2022 Photo Sales

3. CB: Callum Doyle The defender will likely keep his place after replacing the injured Carl Winchester. Photo: FRANK REID PHOTOGRAPHER 2015 Photo Sales

4. Safc Rufc Batth 1.jpg The defender scored against Cambridge United and played well against Rotherham United. Photo: FRANK REID 2022 Photo Sales