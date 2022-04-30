Loading...
Could Alex Neil opt for changes against Morecambe?

Alex Neil to make two changes for Sunderland ahead of key Morecambe game in League One - predicted line-up

Sunderland face Morecambe in League One at the Mazuma Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

By James Copley
Saturday, 30th April 2022, 11:03 am

And there is much riding on the game with the hosts looking to secure safety, whilst the visitors will attempt to bag a play-off spot for the second consecutive season.

Plymouth, Sheffield Wednesday, and Wycombe Wanderers pushing the Wearsiders hard with Alex Neil’s side needing a win to make absolutely sure they finish in the top-six.

But how could Neil line up against Morecambe? Here, we take a look:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

The goalkeeper has been Alex Neil's first-choice goalkeeper since his arrival on Wearside.

2. CB: Bailey Wright

The defender has played regularly under Alex Neil since the Scot's arrival on Wearside.

3. CB: Callum Doyle

The defender will likely keep his place after replacing the injured Carl Winchester.

The defender scored against Cambridge United and played well against Rotherham United.

