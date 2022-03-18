That’s after Alex Neil’s side scored two late goals – via Dan Neil and Patrick Roberts – to bag another win against Crewe Alexandra at the Stadium of Light last weekend.

But what sort of team could the Black Cats head coach pick for the clash against The Imps?

Here, we take a look and deliver our predicted Sunderland line-up for the game:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson The young stopper has been Alex Neil's first choice since the head coach's arrival on Wearside. Photo: FRANK REID 2022 Photo Sales

2. CB: Dennis Cirkin Typically a left-back, Cirkin has been deployed in a back three formation in recent weeks. Photo: FRANK REID PHOTOGRAPHER 2022 Photo Sales

3. CB: Bailey Wright Bailey Wright adds experience to Sunderland's backline. Photo: FRANK REID 2022 Photo Sales

4. CB: Carl Winchester The Northern Irishman has been deployed in a number of positions so far this season. Photo: FRANK REID 2022 Photo Sales