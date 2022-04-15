Loading...
Sunderland boss Alex Neil

Alex Neil to make FOUR changes against Shrewsbury Town - predicted Sunderland starting XI

Sunderland are set to face Shrewsbury Town in League One on Good Friday.

By James Copley
Friday, 15th April 2022, 6:09 am

The Black Cats are chasing down a play-off spot but head into the run-in in good form having won four of their last five games.

But how will Alex Neil line up against The Shrews?

Here, we take a look at what the Sunderland head coach could do:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

The academy shot-stopper has been Alex Neil's first choice since the head coach's arrival on Wearside.

Photo: FRANK REID PHOTOGRAPHER 2022

Photo Sales

2. CB: Callum Doyle

The defender has featured sparingly under Alex Neil but could find himself back in the team as Sunderland's boss looks to rotate his team.

Photo: FRANK REID 2021

Photo Sales

3. CB: Bailey Wright

A vital cog in Sunderland's defence.

Photo: FRANK REID 2022

Photo Sales

4. CB: Danny Batth

The defender could play a vital role in the run-in.

Photo: FRANK REID PHOTOGRAPHER 2022

Photo Sales
SunderlandAlex NeilLeague OneRichard Mennear
Next Page
Page 1 of 3