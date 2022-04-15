The Black Cats are chasing down a play-off spot but head into the run-in in good form having won four of their last five games.

But how will Alex Neil line up against The Shrews?

Here, we take a look at what the Sunderland head coach could do:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson The academy shot-stopper has been Alex Neil's first choice since the head coach's arrival on Wearside. Photo: FRANK REID PHOTOGRAPHER 2022 Photo Sales

2. CB: Callum Doyle The defender has featured sparingly under Alex Neil but could find himself back in the team as Sunderland's boss looks to rotate his team. Photo: FRANK REID 2021 Photo Sales

3. CB: Bailey Wright A vital cog in Sunderland's defence. Photo: FRANK REID 2022 Photo Sales

4. CB: Danny Batth The defender could play a vital role in the run-in. Photo: FRANK REID PHOTOGRAPHER 2022 Photo Sales