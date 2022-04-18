Alex Neil’s side have won their last three matches and scored another late winner last time out, with Nathan Broadhead’s header securing a 3-2 win over Shrewsbury.
The race to finish in the League One play-off places remains tight, though, with just two points separating Sunderland and Plymouth ahead of the match.
Neil has set his side up to play with a back three and wing-backs in recent weeks, and is likely to do the same at Home Park.
Here’s the Sunderland side we think could start against The Pilgrims:
1. GK: Anthony Patterson
Has started all 11 games under Neil and kept six clean sheets since being recalled from a loan spell at Notts County.
2. CB: Carl Winchester
Continues to play as a right-sided centre-back which allows him to step out of defence in possession.
3. CB: Bailey Wright
Has been a key player under Neil and started every game under the Scot.
4. CB: Dennis Cirkin
Has looked more comfortable defensively on the left of a back three and is still able to get forward.
