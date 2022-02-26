Alex Neil says Sunderland job 'one of his biggest challenges' as he weighs up key selection dilemma

Neil is still searching for his first win as head coach and after the 1-1 draw against Burton Albion on Tuesday night, said that he felt that the 18-year-old was one of the youngsters who had played too much football this season.

However, forming a defence without the Manchester City loanee is an altogether tougher task even if Danny Batth is fit again after an ankle problem.

Doyle is by far Sunderland's best option on the ball, and Neil does not feel he has another left-footed option capable of stepping in at this moment in time.

Sunderland boss Alex Neil

The Black Cats fielded a back three on Tuesday night in a bid to improve their vulnerability to the counter attack, but afterwards Neil admitted it was 'back to the drawing board' following another underwhelming display.

"We have got a responsibility to the likes of Callum and the younger lads," Neil said.

"The over-reliance that we've had to put on those lads this season, and I think you can see the toll that it's taken on some of them.

"However, I would argue that we're a better side with Callum Doyle in it.

"His use of the ball is good for us, he's a powerful defender, a big strapping lad. He will become a very, very good player.

"Ideally, at the moment we'd like to be dipping him in and out. That's fine when you're not compromising the quality of the starting XI, but at the moment when he doesn't play, I think we're in a weaker place.

"It's something that's not lost of me.

"I'm trying to win games, so I'm trying to balance off making sure these lads are ok, while also understanding the importance of us getting back on track."

Sunderland are now facing a battle to secure a play-off spot as a result of their recent form, and the fixture list gets no easier with a trip to a side ten points ahead of the Black Cats in the table, and with three games in hand.

Neil admitted this was one his toughest challenges in management but added that he felt one positive result could significantly shift the mood within the Sunderland camp.

"It's one of the most challenging situations I've faced," Neil said.

"I understood the scrutiny that I would face so I was prepared for that.

"I think it's just the variables within the squad that have made it more challenging, in terms of trying to get the team right, getting that freshness within the team and getting people up to speed.

"All I can say is that I'm working as hard as I can.

"There have been things that we've brought to light in terms of where the issues lie, so I'm not naive to that.

"You're always going to go through tough moments in season and I've adopted a situation which hasn't been going well, and we're trying to turn that round immediately.

"What I would say is that sometimes it can just take one result, and things quickly shift in terms of the sentiment and the feeling. I'm more talking about inside than outside, there."

