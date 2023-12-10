Ex-Sunderland, Norwich and Preston boss Alex Neil sacked by Stoke City after Sheffield Wednesday loss
Former Sunderland and Norwich City head coach Alex Neil has been sacked by Stoke City
and live on Freeview channel 276
Former Sunderland head coach Alex Neil's time at Stoke City is over, it has now been confirmed.
Neil joined Sunderland in January 2021, taking over from Lee Johnson after the now-Fleetwoon Town manager was sacked following a 6-0 thrashing away to Bolton Wanderers.
The former Norwich City manager guided Sunderland into the play-offs and then to a win against Sheffield Wednesday over two legs in the semi-finals, and then a memorable 2-0 win against Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley.
Neil started last season as Sunderland's head coach but left controversially to join Stoke City back in August, which led to the appointment of Tony Mowbray. The Potters would finish 16th last campaign while the Black Cats would reach the play-offs.
Fast forward to this season and Stoke City are once again struggling in the Championship and are currently 20th having lost their last four games on the spin, including defeat to 23rd-placed Sheffield Wednesday last Saturday.
Reports on Sunday afternoon from Alan Nixon claimed that Neil is to be relieved of his duties at the Bet365 Stadium with the club then confirming the speculation and stating that Neil had indeed received his marching orders.
The Black Cats are also on the hunt for a new manager after the club sacked Mowbray earlier this week. Mike Dodds has assumed caretaker charge and guided Sunderland to a 2-1 win against West Brom at the Stadium of Light last Saturday. He is also expected to take charge of Tuesday's game against Leeds United on Wearside.