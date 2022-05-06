Alex Neil reveals whether Nathan Broadhead could face Sheffield Wednesday in return leg

Broadhead was not named on the Sunderland bench on Friday night for the first play-off semi-final.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Neil, when asked how close Broadhead was to playing, said: "He will have a chance for Monday. Unfortunately tonight was too soon.
"We will assess him over the next few days and make a call.
"Tonight he wasn't ready. It's tough as he is a good player but we have other good players."
The League One play-off semi-final clash is being played in front of a huge crowd at the Stadium of Light with more than 44,000 fans on Wearside.
The return leg takes place on Monday evening.