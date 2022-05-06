Alex Neil reveals whether Nathan Broadhead could face Sheffield Wednesday in return leg

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Broadhead was not named on the Sunderland bench on Friday night for the first play-off semi-final.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Neil, when asked how close Broadhead was to playing, said: "He will have a chance for Monday. Unfortunately tonight was too soon.

"We will assess him over the next few days and make a call.

Sunderland and Everton striker Nathan Broadhead.

"Tonight he wasn't ready. It's tough as he is a good player but we have other good players."

The League One play-off semi-final clash is being played in front of a huge crowd at the Stadium of Light with more than 44,000 fans on Wearside.