Alex Neil reveals whether Nathan Broadhead could face Sheffield Wednesday in return leg

Alex Neil has revealed Everton loanee Nathan Broadhead has a ‘chance’ of playing in the return leg against Sheffield Wednesday on Monday night.

By Richard Mennear
Friday, 6th May 2022, 7:35 pm

Broadhead was not named on the Sunderland bench on Friday night for the first play-off semi-final.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Neil, when asked how close Broadhead was to playing, said: "He will have a chance for Monday. Unfortunately tonight was too soon.

"We will assess him over the next few days and make a call.

Sunderland and Everton striker Nathan Broadhead.

"Tonight he wasn't ready. It's tough as he is a good player but we have other good players."

The League One play-off semi-final clash is being played in front of a huge crowd at the Stadium of Light with more than 44,000 fans on Wearside.

The return leg takes place on Monday evening.

