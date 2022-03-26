Alex Neil reflects on his first impressions of Sunderland's 'great' fanbase and what's expected of his team

Neil has overseen eight games since arriving on Wearside in February, and is looking to start securing a play-off place when the Black Cats return to action against Gillingham next weekend.

The Scot recently appeared on the SAFC Unfiltered club podcast, and was asked what his first impressions were of the club's fanbase.

Neil said he was well aware of the need to show progress after years of underachievement.

Sunderland boss Alex Neil

"I think there's probably been so many disappointments in the past that they maybe find it difficult to get their hopes up," Neil said.

"What we want to try and do is bring some sort of stability, to show them that we are on the right track. Showing signs of progress [to them] is really important.

"If I'm being brutally honest, I think that all they'll care about is getting out of this league first and foremost, then they'll want to start talk about developing. Developing clubs, developing philosophies, developing players.

"I can assure them now that my only focus at this moment in time is trying to get us out of this league.

"They've been great, particularly away, we went to Wigan and scored early and they were with us all the way," he added.

"Even at Charlton, I think they recognised how well we'd played and how hard the lads had tried.

"Are they demanding? Yeah, rightly so because the club isn't where it should be and that's certainly not anything to do them.

"I understand there's frustration and expectation, and hopefully if we display on the pitch that we're giving our utmost, running, trying, doing the basics well, then they'll respond to that.

"In the Crewe game for example, 0-0 with about fifteen minutes to play they stayed with the team and started singing. That was really important to us.

"What we've got to make sure our quality, effort levels and desire are of an acceptable level. Providing they see the effort, they'll respond."

