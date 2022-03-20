Alex Neil reacts to one major positive that emerged for Sunderland at Lincoln City

It was an ultimately frustrating afternoon for Sunderland in their race for a top-six place, as they failed to capitalise on many of their rivals dropping points in a 0-0 draw at Lincoln City.

They had dominated the vast majority of the game at Sincil Bank, creating more than enough opportunities to secure what would have been three vital points.

Many of those were created by Roberts, who scored his first goal against Crewe Alexandra last week and built on that with a lively display against Michael Appleton’s side.

Patrick Roberts in action for Sunderland

Getting the January signing back up to speed could be key for Sunderland with seven games to play.

“I think we've managed him really well,” Neil said.

“He's completed the 90 minutes there today and if someone had told me that three weeks ago I wouldn't have believed them.

“He was struggling for fitness and had not played a lot of minutes, but when he is fit and firing, he's a great player to watch isn't he?

“If you're a fan then he's going to get you off your seat.

“He's really exciting, drifts past people, picks passes that you can't even see.

“He's a little magician, isn't he.

“His quality was great. He's been showing signs of coming to life in the last few weeks and he certainly came alive today.

“I thought he was excellent today.”

