“What we have to understand is where we have been for the last four seasons, we have been in League One .

“There has got to be an element of realism of where we currently are, if you are going to pitch us next to Norwich, Watford and Burnley who have come down from the Premier League and have got the riches of parachute payments, we are not at that level right now.

“The simple fact is there have been a lot of figures bandied about in pre-season which are untrue.

“We have a strategy to try and find the best young talent we can afford, develop them and make them better, and we have a hard core of senior players that are there to facilitate them.