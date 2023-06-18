Sunderland were handed a major boost yesterday after it was announced that highly-rated ex-Tottenham left-back Dennis Cirkin had signed a new deal at the club.

The defender has signed fresh terms at the Stadium of Light and has now committed his future on Wearside until the summer of 2026, joining fellow defender Trai Hume in putting pen to paper at the Academy of Light this summer.

Cirkin suffered some injury frustration over the course of last season but still managed to contribute five crucial goals over 28 appearances across all competitions, and will be an integral part of Tony Mowbray's squad next season.

But what other news is there coming out of the Championship with the summer window now well underway with clubs eyeing reinforcements? Here, we take a look:

Plymouth Argyle are interested in a move for Liverpool defender Oludare Olufunwa. The 21-year-old made the move to Anfield last year but hasn’t made a first-team appearance for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Newly-promoted Luton Town are keen on Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski. The 30-year-old still has two years left on his contract at Ewood Park.

Ex-Sunderland manager Alex Neil wants to bring in coach Paul Gallagher from Preston North End to Stoke City with the pair having previously worked together at Deepdale.

Italian giants Juventus eye a move for £13million-rated Leicester full-back Timothy Castagne, 27, as the Foxes prepare for big changes after Premier League relegation.