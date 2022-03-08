The Black Cats are set to face Fleetwood Town in League One at the Stadium of Light after Saturday’s goalless draw against Charlton Athletic at The Valley.

But Neil is likely to once again be without January arrival Danny Batth, with the central defender still recovering from an ankle injury.

“It has been a slow burner [with Danny Batth],” said Neil.

Sunderland head coach Alex Neil

“He’s tried to come back on two separate occasions and on both we have probably made the situation a little bit worse – hence the reason why he’s been out for this length of time – but it’s not anything severe and hopefully over the next week it should start to clear up and we can hopefully get him going.”

Neil suffered a blow against Carlton when influential attacking midfielder Alex Pritchard was taken off with a problem.

He continued: “Immediately, Alex will not be available for the short term.

“We will get more news on the scan this evening and I don’t think it’s as bad as first feared because the swelling isn’t as bad as we expected, so hopefully that’s a good sign."

The head coach also had this to say about Luke O’Nien, who has been missing for some time with a shoulder issue, and striker Jermain Defoe.

“Luke was in the [travelling] squad for the last game, but he hadn’t done much so naturally he is one step closer, and JD, who obviously missed out [on Saturday] with a niggle, has the potential to be involved.”

