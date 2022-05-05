Alex Neil identifies Sheffield Wednesday's key improvement since last Stadium of Light visit in verdict on previous Sunderland clashes

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sunderland boss watched the 5-0 win over Darren Moore's side in person and feels that the Owls have gone a long way to fixing the issues on show that night, subsequently signing Jordan Storey and Harlee Dean in the winter window.

He also feels that the 3-0 defeat Sunderland suffered in the reverse fixture was not an entirely fair reflection of that contest.

"I've seen Sheffield Wednesday probably about eight or nine times because we've been playing a similar shape, so we use them a lot in our preparation work in terms of how other teams have gone up against them etc," Neil explained.

Ross Stewart scores against Sheffield Wednesday earlier this season

"The 3-0 game at their place was for me, never a 3-0 game. We had really good moments in the game and didn't capitalise on them.

"The home game for me, while it was a very good performance, wasn't a 5-0 game either and I was actually at that game live, I went around grounds a lot when I was out of work [to keep up to date].

"The thing is, a lot has changed since then.

"We've changed shape since then and have a lot of different personnel. They certainly have strengthened through the January window. If you look at their backline at 5-0, Chey Dunkley has had to go off so Liam Palmer, a right back, is in the middle of the back three. Ciaran Brennan, a midfielder, is on the right side and Marvin Johnson, a left winger, is on the left of a back three.

"It's very different times now and I think Sheffield Wednesday dealt with those defensive problems especially very well in the transfer window.

"What it does show is that things can turn quickly in football," Neil added.

"It's why I never get ahead of myself. The moment you think you've cracked it, football has a funny habit of putting you back in your place.

"At this stage of the season, results are the most important thing."