Sunderland's head coach felt that the youngster was on the brink of burnout when he arrived at the club in February, and opted to take him out of the starting XI.

Though there were still some memorable contributions along the way, including a crucial goal against Crewe at the Stadium of Light, the team's significant upturn in form meant Neil found it difficult to reclaim his place on a regular basis.

The 20-year-old looked sharp in pre-season and his boss has been pleased with his progress.

It remains to be seen whether he has forced his way into the team for Coventry City's visit on Sunday lunchtime but Neil has made clear that he has a big role to play this season.

"I think Dan Neil for me looks a different player to what he did when I walked in the door," Neil said on Thursday.

"He's looked fresh, bright, athletic, and he's looked good quality which we knew that he had.

"I think he's in a miles better place than he was then.

"And listen, it's difficult because it was his first season. He did really, really well and scooped all sorts of awards for what he did in the first part of the season and rightly so.

"Naturally though in your first year there is going to be a bit of a drop off, whether that be physically, mentally or both.

"I felt that happened with Dan but he's come back and I think he looks revitalised, and he's determined because he wants to make sure that he shows his best self.

"I think he's done that in pre-season, and I've been really pleased with that."

Neil appeared on BBC Radio Newcastle on Wednesday night to take calls from Sunderland fans ahead of the new season. One asked him to give the young midfielder an extended run in the side to show his talent, to which Neil pointedly replied: "Listen, I don't doubt Dan Neil's quality. I see it every day."

Dan Neil is one of a number of players in the Sunderland squad taking their first steps into the Championship, with the Sunderland boss admitting that he doesn't quite know what to expect from his squad as a result.

But he'll tell those young players to have no fear and to seize the opportunity to transform their careers.

"They should have no fear, and embrace the challenge," he said.

"That's hopefully what youth brings you, you shouldn't be scared of what's coming.

"The one thing I'll say is, if you go and have a good Championship season, you're not a potential £1 million player from League "One. You can potentially go double-figure million pound type player. Look at Djed Spence as a perfect example. He couldn't really get into the Middlesbrough team, had a great season on loan at Nottingham Forest and has now gone to Tottenham for £12 million or whatever the figure was.