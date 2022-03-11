Alex Neil has this positive Alex Pritchard news in Sunderland injury update

Pritchard, who Neil says has been 'absolutely fundamental' to his approach since he arrived, suffered an ankle injury during the 0-0 draw with Charlton Athletic last Saturday.

Neil initially said that the injury 'didn't look good', fearing that he could lost the attacking midfielder for two months.

Though the 28-year-old will almost certainly miss a run of games as he recovers, his progress means Neil is confident that he has a part to play.

Sunderland midfielder Alex Pritchard

"Alex is making good progress," Neil said.

"It's not going to be as bad as we first feared.

"We were probably thinking at the time, we were looking at a six to eight week injury. It's certainly not going to be as bad as that.

"That's a positive.

"I don't really want to put a timeframe on it, but it certainly is not in the worst-case scenario and that's pleasing for us."

Nathan Broadhead could be in contention to return to the starting XI when Sunderland face Crewe Alexandra on Saturday afternoon.

Broadhead made his return at The Valley last weekend but was then absent from the matchday squad on Tuesday night.

However, Neil says that was mainly precautionary after such a long spell on the sidelines.

"It was more just that he felt stiffness in his hamstring than anything else," Neil said.

"I was hopeful that he was going to be fit for the game."

Danny Batth and Aiden McGeady are still recovering from their injuries, but Sunderland have no fresh problems.

