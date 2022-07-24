Alex Neil has this clear message on his opening-day Sunderland selection

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil selected what is widely expected to be close to his starting XI at Accrington Stanley on Saturday, as the Black Cats impressed before falling to a 2-1 defeat on the back of poor finishing and defensive lapses.

Neil regularly changed his side based on the strengths of the opposition last season and noted that Coventry City will pose an entirely different threat to an aggressive Accrington Stanley side.

"What I would say is that this game has absolutely no relevance in terms of Coventry City," Neil said.

"If anything, you could actually argue that it's the complete opposite. They don't play the same shape, and the manner in which they play is also completely different.

"This was just a game for us to get ready, get the competitiveness in, making sure we're creating chances and defensively solid. "My frustration is we've conceded one goal which is entirely of our own making, and a second which was not doing the basics well enough in winning our headers.

"None of these games have been focused on Coventry [selection wise].

"Today, I've brought Goochy and Clarke off because they played 90 minutes at Bradford. On Monday, you'll see a lot of the other lads get 90.

"Then come season start no one can say they haven't had enough minutes, or they haven't had the chance [to impress]."

Neil insisted that when he heavily rotates his side at Hartlepool United on Monday night, those who come in have the chance to play their way into contention.

"There's always places up for grabs," he said.

"You go into every game to win and hoping that people perform well, but people if aren't perfoming or don't look in a good space mentally in terms of what they're going to deliver for us in the next game, then it comes into question whether they're going to start or not.