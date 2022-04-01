Alex Neil has this clear message as Sunderland prepare for their latest test

Sunderland boss Alex Neil

It has been a difficult campaign for Gillingham so far but their fortunes have improved significantly since former Millwall and Cardiff City boss Neil Harris replaced Steve Evans at the end of January.

Harris took over with his side ten points adrift of safety, but they are now four points clear of AFC Wimbledon in the final relegation spot, albeit having played a game more.

In their last ten games they sit just inside the top half of the League One form table, having conceded just eight goals in that time.

Neil says they are a 'fundamentally' different side to the early stages of the campaign, and while encouraged by his side's general progress he has warned that they will have to be at their best.

"I think there's been a fundamental change since Neil went in," Neil said.

"They've become really difficult to beat. I was at their game at Accrington Stanley where they won, and I watched them draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

"I've probably seen them about five times, they aren't easy to beat, defensively they've been strong and they've got a threat in transition.

"Those are the things that we need to guard against, and we need to make sure that we perform well and create as many opportunities as we can.

"I've got an expectation of how I think they'll play but teams do alter their approach at the Stadium of Light a lot more than they would do otherwise," Neil added.

"I don't think there'll be too many variations, I think he's found a system and a process that is working for them.

"They don't concede a lot of goals, they're dangerous from set plays and on the break.”

Neil is confident that Sunderland's improving record, with four clean sheets in the last six games, means that his side can look to the final month of the campaign with confidence as they look to secure a top-six spot.

The head coach insists he is still not looking to the longer term as the season reaches a defining month, insisting his only focus is on going from game to game.

His message is that for his squad, it should be exactly the same.

"What I’ve said to the players since I came in is whatever your plans are, whatever your agenda is if you like, you need to park it for fifteen games and focus on one thing and one thing only,” Neil said.

"As any individual, your position is strengthened by us being successful. Whether you want to stay here, move on and get a new contract elsewhere, if you manage to get a promotion here on your CV your position is markedly improved.

“That’s the sole focus for every one of us.

“We just need to focus on the remaining games, one at a time. The wider picture at the moment is not as important to me.

“It’s about small steps and getting the process right. My focus is on getting the team as prepared as possible on Saturday and trying to win that game.

“If we can do that, it takes us one step closer.”

