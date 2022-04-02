Alex Neil gives update on Sunderland's returning internationals - and why Dennis Cirkin missed out

The Black Cats boss also revealed that Dennis Cirkin missed out on England U20 duty in a bid to keep him fresh for the League One run-in.

The former Tottenham Hotspur full back has faced a heavy workload in his first season of senior professional football, and particularly since Neil took charge.

He has in recent weeks established himself as a key player in the new head coach's plans, whether it be on the left of a back three or in his more natural left back position.

Sunderland full back Dennis Cirkin

Dan Neil did feature for England U20s during the break, including starting the 3-1 win over Germany at Colchester.

Ross Stewart, Bailey Wright, Callum Doyle and Trai Hume were all called into their respective squads, with Stewart's injury-free return a particular boost given Jermain Defoe's retirement over the break.

"The international players are fine," Neil said.

"They trained on Thursday and Friday morning, and so far there's not been anything untoward for me to be concerned about.

"They're in fine fettle.

"With Dennis, he's done a lot recently and we sort of liaised with England and Dennis himself. They wanted to call him up, and we just felt with the remaining games that he could maybe take a bit of a rest from this one."

Neil could also have Nathan Broadhead and Alex Pritchard again after injury, but will make a late call on their availability.

