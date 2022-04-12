While the play-of race remains too close to call generally an 89-minute winner from Elliot Embleton on Saturday afternoon served as a significant boos to the club's play-off aspirations, with their fate firmly in their own hands with five games out from the conclusion of the regular season.

Sunderland have improved markedly both in terms of their defensive record and their ability to win games late on under Neil, which he feels is indicative of their progress ten games into his tenure.

In that time the Black Cats have now taken 10 points.

Sunderland boss Alex Neil

Asked what his side needed to do between now and the end of the campaign to realise their promotion hopes, Neil said: "Exactly what we have been doing.

"Show resilience, grit, quality, and variety in terms of all the players having to contribute.

"If you'd seen where we were ten games ago to where we are now in terms of evolution of being hard to beat, having good structure, players understanding what their roles are and carrying them out, I think there has been a big difference in them in terms of their appetite.

"Not only that, in the belief that they can go and win the games."

Embleton's late winner sent another strong travelling support into delirium and Neil wants his side to channel that passion effectively into the remaining games as they looked to secure a top-six spot and a shot at promotion.

"They are desperate for the team to do well as much as the players are - if not more," Neil said.

"There's so much riding on it for everybody at the club, and what we have to do is take that and process it in a manageable way that allows us to perform because sometimes being up for it too much can work against you."

Neil had a blunt response when asked if he felt his side had what it takes to go and win promotion next month.