Alex Neil gives this Alex Pritchard injury update after Sunderland's vital win

Pritchard has been an immensely influential figure since Neil took charge in February but was a surprise omission from the matchday squad as Sunderland sealed a crucial late win against Oxford United on Saturday afternoon.

Sunderland face Shrewsbury Town on Good Friday before travelling to Plymouth Argyle on Easter Monday, and Neil is at this stage hopeful he will be able to call on Pritchard.

“He trained earlier this week and he just said to me, ‘there’s something not quite right’,” Neil explained.

Sunderland midfielder Alex Pritchard

“We go it scanned and there’s a lateral issue there, but there’s not a big problem. I’m really hopeful that he’ll be involved for the next game, he just wasn’t quite ready.