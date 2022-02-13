Alex Neil gives Danny Batth update and discusses Sunderland's free agent dilemma

Neil saw his side draw 1-1 with AFC Wimbledon in his first game in charge on Saturday afternoon, and admitted afterwards that he feels the squad is short in sme areas.

While happy with the standard of player at his disposal, he is also concerned at the lack of match fitness in some of his more senior players.

Sunderland' s threadbare defensive options were underlined at Plough Lane, with Danny Batth missing due to injury.

Sunderland defender Danny Batth

It is not expected to keep him sidelined for an extended period, but the club's failure to secure a replacement for Tom Flanagan on deadline day means depth is lacking.

"Danny just rolled his ankle," Neil explained.

"Thankfully we obviously had Bailey back to plug that gap for us.

"Listen, there's a couple of areas where we're short isn't there, and we're aware of that.

"Even at full-back, we don't really have any cover with Niall Huggins being out. Dennis [Cirkin] has played a lot of football for a young kid.

"I wouldn't rule anything out [adding a free agent].

"What I don't want to do is add players to the group where we've got that issue where we've got players, they've just not got the minutes [they need].

"That free agent market is difficult because if we dip in, it takes me a month to get that player up to speed and then you've got three games of the season left.

"It's a difficult situation, it's not an excuse, just an honest opinion of what I've seen since I came in.

"But I'm very aware that we need to win, and I'll do my utmost to produce."

Now winless in four matches, Sunderland sit just two points above Oxford United in seventh place.

Wigan Athletic's win over Charlton Athletic means the Black Cats are four points adrift of Leam Richardson's side, who have also played four games less.

Neil’s second game in charge will be against MK Dons at the Stadium of Light next Saturday, with Liam Manning’s side currently two points and one place above them in the table.

