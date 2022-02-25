Alex Neil gives big update on Everton loanee Nathan Broadhead in Sunderland team news latest

The 23-year-old has completed his rehab at Everton and trained with his Sunderland team-mates on Thursday.

Though the loanee initially had to be patient in search of first-time opportunities at Sunderland, he was making a major impression when he picked up a hamstring injury in the Carabao Cup quarter final defeat to Arsenal.

His superb goal in that contest was his sixth goal in seven games, underlining his talent and growing value to the squad.

Nathan Broadhead scores against Arsenal

His return would be timely for Alex Neil, who is in desperate need of further depth in his squad right across the pitch.

“He’s already back on Wearside,” Neil said on Friday morning.

“He trained with the group on Thursday, having done his rehab at Everton.

“He’ll hopefully come back as soon as he can, because it’s all hands to the pump and we need to try and get everyone back into the squad, and fit and firing.”

Luke O’Nien is also making good progress in his recovery from a shoulder injury, with Neil hopeful that he will soon be able to return to contact training.

The Sunderland head coach admitted he is waiting for news on a couple of injury issues before tomorrow’s clash with Wigan Athletic.

“I’d probably say I’ve got more problems and less solutions at this point in time,” Neil said.

“I’m not going to divulge who that may or may not be, but we’ve got a couple that we are currently looking at and hoping that we might be able to get involved.”

