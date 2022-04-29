Alex Neil gives an update on Leon Dajaku and Aiden McGeady's return to action at Sunderland

Dajaku has been absent from recent fixtures after receiving treatment for illness in Germany. The issue was initially believed to be tonsillitis but required further examination due to its severity.
Neil is expecting the 21-year-old back on Wearside next week, however, where he will be assessed ahead of a potential return to action should Sunderland’s campaign still be ongoing.
“Leon we’re expecting back at the start of next week,” Neil said.
“He’s been getting treatment in Germany and while we have been liaising with the doctors, it’s naturally more difficult when he is in a different country, and you have things like confidentiality to consider.
“So he’ll be back next week, and then it will be a case of taking a view on where he is [with his fitness].”
McGeady has not played since November after a complicated recovery from a knee ligament issue.
However, he has over the last week been able to train fully with the first-team again, bringing his potential return significantly closer.
Match fitness is an obvious hurdle for the winger but Neil says his progress is good. The 36-year-old was at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night doing some fitness work ahead of the 1-1 draw with Rotherham United.
“Aiden’s made good progress,” Neil said.
“He’s been on the grass, and he’s training with the lads. We’ll take a view [as to the next steps].