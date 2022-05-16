Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats boss has issues a brief update through safc.com, in which he says he there is nothing 'too significant' in terms of fresh problems.

Sunderland were able to reintroduce Nathan Broadhead for the second leg at Hillsborough after a muscle problem, which came as a major boost ahead of Saturday's game against Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley.

There were some knocks from a bruising two legs but Neil does not expect it to affect player availability.

Sunderland boss Alex Neil

Leon Dajaku has also returned to training since the semi final after illness, but it remains to be see whether he or Aiden McGeady will be deemed close enough to full match sharpness to take a place in the matchday squad.

Carl Winchester is also a major doubt with a groin problem.

"I think that we've come through both of those legs relatively unscathed, which is good," Neil said.

"We've got a couple of bumps and bruises, Bailey Wright got a bit of a split round his eye and I think Goochy had one on his head as well.

"But there's nothing too significant, so we're hoping that we can get the lads through this week so that they're fine and firing and ready to go.

"We're looking forward to it and so far it's gone well, albeit we're still early in the week."

Neil says his side have had time to rest and recover since the semi finals but are now stepping up their preparations for a big challenge ahead.

"We're relaxed, we've set out our stall out early in terms of what we wanted to achieve and we've still got one hurdle left to go," he said.

"We knew it was going to be a big test for us [against Sheffield Wednesday] and I think the manner in which we did it, it took a lot out of us physically and mentally.

"We did everyone proud, and I think we deserved to go through.