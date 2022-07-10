Alex Neil gives a brief but telling verdict on Dan Ballard's impressive Sunderland debut

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers did not trouble Sunderland's goal too much on Saturday night but there was one moment when it looked as if they might break through.

Scott Wright had burst into the box from deep, gliding past a couple of Sunderland opponents on his way.

Just as he looked set to pull the trigger, though, Dan Ballard stepped in.

Dan Ballard had a brief but impressive Sunderland debut

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was one of those challenges he had to get right, and that he did. It was a crunching intervention, timed to perfection and something of a statement of intent from the 22-year-old.

Ballard started pre-season a little later than many of his team-mates, so to look so comfortable in this first half was encouraging.

Head coach Alex Neil's verdict was simple but very telling in its praise.

"He's big, strong, athletic, he covers the space well," Neil said.

The Echo's chief Sunderland writer Phil Smith is providing in-depth coverage of the Portugal tour including friendlies with Rangers and Roma.

"Equally, he can get up and compete.

"He also uses the ball pretty well, so, what's there not to like?"

Sunderland's transfer business had taken a significant step forward earlier in the day when Jack Clarke agreed a four-year deal to return to Wearside.

The Black Cats are continuing to target young players with potential to grow as they try and move to a sustainable financial model.

Neil says that will again pose a challenge for him as he bids to get results this season, but a strong showing against Rangers has left him encouraged.

"I think what's important is that, we've got a model where we've got experienced lads who are there to help with the young lads that are coming through," Neil said.

"The majority of our recruitment, certainly the ones who we're purchasing, are going to be ones where their best years are ahead of them.

"It's then my job to try and develop those players, and get them the game time they need.

"Equally, we've got to be successful in the same sentence and that's not an easy balance to strike.

"But, we'll do our best to do that, and we were successful with it last year."