Alex Neil explains his big Patrick Roberts dilemma in update on Sunderland winger

But the Black Cats head coach has warned that with the club's play-off aspirations still very much dependent on a strong run of form between now and the end of the season, he cannot afford to expose too many players short of match fitness at one time.

Roberts had made only one competitive appearance this season while on loan at Ligue One side Troyes before moving to Wearside in January, and played an hour for the U23s on Monday as he bids to improve his match sharpness.

Roberts is one of a number of players who Neil feels is lacking match fitness, including fellow January arrival Jermain Defoe.

Sunderland winger Patrick Roberts

The head coach says right now he cannot afford to look beyond the next game given the importance of ever result, but is looking to find a 'balance' to ensure he gets what could potentially be key attacking options in a good place.

"He's working really hard, Patrick," Neil said.

"The biggest difficulty you've ever got is when you sign anyone and they've got a lack of game minutes.

"The simple fact of the matter is we're now at the stage of the season where every game you tick off, if they don't play they arguably get further away from fitness than closer.

"The problem is when you're not fully fit, the importance of every match ticking away is more and more.

"The difficulty is, it's hard to ask somebody to play at your peak when they're not there physically. So we're trying to eliminate the risk of putting too many players in who aren't physically ready, because that jeopardises the result and we cannot afford that at this moment in time.

"That's one of the biggest challenges I've had since I came here, because it's certainly not just Patrick who is in that category.

"I'm trying to get that balance between the players [who have played too much and not enough].

"Trying to do that and win games, that's where my challenge lies."

A number of senior players are therefore likely frustrated with their game time, but Neil says he has been pleased with the attitude of his squad.

"I've been really honest with Patrick, as I have with the other players," Neil said.

"I've said: "At the moment, it's tough because you're not at your peak and it's hard for you to give your best."

"Patrick wanted to give himself the best chance by playing the U23 game, and the attitude of the players since I came in has been first class.

"I've not had any issues in terms of that, that's certainly not a concern of mine.

"I've told them that between now and the end of the season, it's the most selfless part of the season. Whatever your own agenda, whatever your position contract wise or whatever it maybe, you need to park it to one side so that we can focus on these remaining games.

"It's not about you, whoever you are, it needs to be about contributing to the team.

"All the lads are on board with that."

