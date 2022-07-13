Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Neil said he was pleased with his Sunderland side despite conceding two second-half goals in their defeat to AS Roma on Wednesday morning.

The Black Cats more than held their own through the first half, and had a good chance to lead early in the second when Leon Dajaku ran through on goal, but opted to shoot with Jack Clarke waiting and had his effort saved.

Jose Mourinho's substitutions then began to make the difference in the punishing Albufeira heat, with Felix Ayena-Gyan missed to good chances before scoring.

Sunderland fell to a 2-0 defeat against AS Roma

Nicolo Zaniolo, who had struck the inside of the post moments before, added a second shortly after.

Neil gave valuable exposure to some of the group's younger players, and insisted he was pleased with what he saw overall.

"I thought that we more than held our own, against a really strong team," Neil said.

"I thought tactically we were very good. As it wore on, we changed the team slightly, brought a couple of youngsters on, and that can sometimes imbalance the side a bit.

"When they changed as well, they had fresh legs at the top end of the pitch and we probably dropped a bit deeper than we did in the first half. That then made it harder for the lads at the top end of the pitch to put pressure on the ball.

"We had a good chance to take the lead as well, which unfortunately we couldn't take.

"And I can assure you, even if it's just standing in it now, this heat [is tough]. The Roma lads will be much more accustomed to that.

"So to be honest I expected a bit of a drop off towards the end, but I thought the effort and the endeavour of the lads was very good.

"We don't want to lose any games but I've got no complaints at all, to be honest. When you look at when you're capable of and how you can get to those levels, I thought a lot of the lads reached those levels today.

"It was a great experience for a lot of our lads.

I thought over the course of the game, the heat and their fresh legs [told]. But it was nothing concerning. Fitness wise in particular, I think we're looking really strong."

Sunderland were almost reduced to ten men before the break when Luke O'Nien clashed with Ibanez, moments after he'd seen yellow for a crunching challenge on Stephen El Shaarawy.

That saw Jose Mourinho enter the field to remonstrate; the referee swiftly telling Neil to make a sub.

"Well, when you're given the option of making a substitution or playing with ten men in this heat, I don't think the latter is going to do anyone any good," Neil said."I thought it was a bit of an overreaction for the second one.

"He goes to try to win the header, and he gets a push so his arm naturally goes up. I thought it was accidental, there was no malice in it.

"To be fair, they handled it fairly well [in the end]."