Alex Neil delivers this honest verdict on Sunderland's defeat to Accrington Stanley

The head coach did add that he felt his Black Cats side had performed better than any of the top-two tier sides to face Accrington Stanley in pre-season, and that the poor finishing was what ultimately cost them at The Wham Stadium.

A Ross Stewart penalty on the stroke of half time gave Neil's side a deserved lead at the half time, with a number of excellent saves from Lukas Jensen and some big missed chances preventing them taking a more substantial lead.

They continued where they had left off in the second half, but the game turned when Bailey Wright was caught in possession and fouled Sean McConville in the box just after the hour mark.

Accrington Stanley equalise from the penalty spot at The Wham Stadium

From there Sunderland wobbled, and the hosts scored the winner from a long throw that was defended poorly shortly afterwards.

Neil was concerned with the response his side had shown to that equaliser but was equally pleased with much of their game in possession.

"If you didn't take your chances, you risk paying the consequences," Neil said.

"We could have been four or five-nil up at half time, and we had two great chances at the start of the second half as well.

"We had more enough of the game, played really, really well for three quarters of it. What then happened is they jumped up a bit more aggressively, we got caught on the ball and then after the penalty the game changed for fifteen minutes.

"They got the ball forward, were aggressive, and we didn't win enough battles.

"I thought at times you saw the very best of us, we played some excellent football in the first half. Then at times in the second half, you saw the worst of us.

"Their best chances have come from two throw ins, and a penalty which we have given away.

"We didn't play badly at any point, but what we didn't do was respond well to them scoring the equaliser and that was frustrating.

"The simple fact is, you can't have five or six chances and not put them away."

Sunderland had created a host of chances throughout the game, and it was the failure to take them that left Neil frustrated.

"Their goalkeeper had a really, really good game but I would expect the quality of player we have at the top end of the pitch to do better with that many chances.

“We had one move where there were three golden opportunities.

"For large parts of it, it was good if we're honest," Neil added.

"If you look at the game in its entirety, you couldn't say we played poorly, we didn't.

"What I'd say as well is that I've watched them play against Stoke City, and they won 2-0. Preston beat them 1-0 but didn't have it all their own way, and they drew with Crystal Palace.