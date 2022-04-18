Both sides kept their play-off hopes very much alive with the point as Wycombe Wanderers were also held to a 1-1 draw away at AFC Wimbledon.

Neil felt that while not quite at their best, Sunderland by and large limited their opposition.

His frustration was they didn't quite do enough with the control that they enjoyed for large spells of the second half, with neither goalkeeper in the end tested significantly from open play.

Sunderland boss Alex Neil

"I'm not delighted, I'm never going to stand here and say I'm buzzing because we've drawn a game," Neil said.

"I think you could see with our subs that we wanted to be more aggressive both in our style and our stance, but unfortunately we then didn't control the ball well enough.

"So when you then have those players on the pitch, Roberts, Neil etc, it ends up being counterproductive.

"They weren't really able to show what they can do in the end.

"Listen we've got a point and I've said to the lads, when you're not at 100% in how you play, you make sure you don't lose.

"All good, successful teams have that in common. We didn't play poorly, we've come to a difficult venue, against a good side, and controlled large parts of it.

"We just didn't quite do enough."

Sunderland had created some excellent counter attacking opportunities in the opening minutes of the game, but couldn't quite find the ball to make it count.

Plymouth had the better of the game up until the interval from there, with Ryan Hardie missing one good opening to head his side into the lead.

Neil felt his half-time tweaks by and large shut down that attacking threat, even if he felt his own substitutions failed to have the desired impact at the other end.

Sunderland's play-off fate remains firmly in their own hands with three games to go, the next two of which are on home turf.

"I thought we started really well, controlled it, found that spare player," Neil said.

"What we didn't do is hurt them, get in behind and link it well enough in certain aspects.

"From that point to half time I thought they probably moved it a bit better than we did, so we had to alter a couple of things at half time to fix that so they didn't open us up. In the end, I don't think they had a shot on target in the second half.

"Defensively, we took care of that.

"We had the best chance of the second half when Broady goes through, and I think it was a game always going to be decided by one moment of quality, a mistake or a set play, something of that ilk," he added.