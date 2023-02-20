The Scot stated last August that the influence of the Stoke City ownership was key to his decision to leave Sunderland in a shock move after guiding the Wearsiders to promotion from League One last season.

Neil signed a three-year deal at Stoke City and was handed the title of “manager” as opposed to the “head coach” role he performed at Sunderland. However, it hasn’t been plain sailing in the Potteries.

Stoke are 19th in the Championship and just six points off the relegation spots having lost 15 of their games in the Championship so far this season, the latest coming against relegation rivals Blackpool last weekend. The result prompted frustration from Stoke fans on social media.

Alex Neil, Manager of Stoke City, reacts prior to the Sky Bet Championship between Blackpool and Stoke City at Bloomfield Road on February 18, 2023.

Here’s what they said about Neil with Stoke City due to travel to face their manager’s former club Sunderland on March 4 in the Championship:

@NoMoreLaughs: “Alex Neil is the worst manager we’ve had since relegation. He’s an absolute embarrassment.”

@RyFrost04: “One step forward, three steps back. In no better place than when we had Michael O’Neill.”

@Mckeon92: “That’s shocking. Doesn’t get much lower than this surely? They hadn’t won in 14 games. Neil’s appointment has been a total disaster and it could easily get worse yet.”

@Sporting_Jim: “Two subs until the 92nd minute whilst losing! Manager's loss today.”

@StokeCallum: “Absolute disgrace. Consistently losing to the most awful sides. Deserved loss when you miss easy chances and every cross hits the first man. We will do very well to stay in this decision with the strange decisions the manager and club make.”

@jordanC199915: “People will react to the result and rightly so. But we didn’t play badly. Gayle should have 3 and potentially a pen. Smallbone misses a one on one and their keeper pulled off a good save against Tye. They defended well but our goal-scoring is a problem”.

@James_David20: “Bringing Lowe on so late when Gayle had been abysmal all game is ridiculous. Absolutely dominate the game but Gayle misses three sitters.”