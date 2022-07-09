Alex Neil and Jack Clarke react as exciting winger signs long-term contract at Sunderland

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Clarke says he is ‘absolutely delighted’ to have agreed a long-term deal on Wearside.

Clarke has linked up with the Sunderland squad in Portugal after the Black Cats reached agreement with Spurs for a permanent transfer.

The 22-year-old winger made a big impression on loan last season and has now signed a four-year deal.

Head coach Alex Neil says he is pleased to have got the deal done and believes Clarke can kick on again in a settled environment.

“Jack is a player with huge potential,” Neil said.

“We had him last season and I think he grew stronger and stronger as the season went on, but the most important thing for him is that he’s now our player.

"He has obviously got quality, but what he needed to do was find a home and we have managed to provide that. Jack enjoys it here and for us, we are pleased to have the deal across the line as it adds another attacking option.”

Clarke said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be back because I really enjoyed my time here last season. It felt right to return and after winning promotion to the Championship last season, I’m excited to play my part in the next step of our journey.

"We have a good balance in the squad and a great bond in the dressing room, so I believe we can continue to progress as a team and enjoy another successful season.”