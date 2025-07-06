Neil Cutler reunion could pave way for experienced Premier League stopper to arrive at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland are reportedly lining up a move for Wolves goalkeeper Sam Johnstone as they continue efforts to strengthen their squad ahead of their return to the Premier League.

That’s according to journalist Alan Nixon, who claims the Black Cats are eyeing the 31-year-old as serious competition for current No.1 Anthony Patterson. The move comes amid Sunderland’s ongoing search for a new goalkeeper to bolster their ranks following promotion, with new goalkeeping coach Neil Cutler thought to be playing a key role in the club’s pursuit of Johnstone.

Cutler worked closely with the England international during their time together at both Aston Villa and Wolves, and Nixon reports that he would welcome a third reunion on Wearside. The former Villa coach was recently appointed to Régis Le Bris’ backroom team after the departure of Tom Weal earlier this summer.

Sunderland have previously explored options abroad, targeting high-profile keepers in Europe, but a move for Johnstone would represent a more familiar and potentially cost-effective alternative. With the shot-stopper still under contract at Molineux until 2027, a loan move is reportedly being considered as the most likely route.

Johnstone has made over 200 appearances in the Championship and Premier League during spells with West Brom, Aston Villa and Wolves, and has also earned three caps for England. While his game time has been limited in recent months due to injury and competition at Wolves, his experience and pedigree could prove valuable in helping Sunderland navigate life back in the top flight.

The Black Cats are expected to continue assessing their goalkeeping options over the coming weeks, but the links to Johnstone suggest that top-flight experience remains a key part of the recruitment brief – even as Sunderland look to maintain their long-term, development-focused model.

Petrovic deal to cost £21.5million

Reports last week had suggested that Sunderland were closing in on the signing of Djordje Petrovic, with multiple reports suggesting a fee of £21.5million has been agreed with Chelsea.

The 25-year-old Serbia international impressed during a loan spell at Strasbourg last season and is keen to secure regular top-flight football after limited opportunities at Stamford Bridge.

Petrovic was omitted from Chelsea’s Club World Cup squad earlier this year, with a summer exit planned. He will now compete with Anthony Patterson for the No.1 spot at the Stadium of Light, adding top-level experience and shot-stopping pedigree to the goalkeeping department. contract.

OGC Nice stopper Marcin Bulka, who had been under consideration as he entered the final year of his contract in France, has instead agreed a long-term deal with Saudi Pro League side Neom following a late approach. The 25-year-old has completed a medical and has signed for the ambitious Saudi outfit.