The pair were recently reunited at Hibernian after Johnson’s sacking at Sunderland last January and McGeady’s exit at the end of the season.

The 36-year-old joined the Black Cats from Preston in 2017 but wasn’t offered a new deal at the Stadium of Light following the end of his contract this summer.

McGeady said: “I’ve got a lot to thank the manager for. When he took over at Sunderland I was kind of an exile, because the previous manager had me training with the [under-]23s.

BURSLEM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 10: Aiden McGeady of Sunderland looks on as he makes his way from the tunnel prior to the Carabao Cup First Round match between Port Vale and Sunderland at Vale Park on August 10, 2021 in Burslem, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

“We didn’t have a falling out, but I was kind of in no man's land, really.

“I hadn’t played for six months and the first thing he [Johnson] did when he got the job was phone me that night and say, ‘do you want to start tomorrow?’.

“We were playing Wigan and I said ‘yes’ and then I played every single game.

“So, I’ve got a lot of trust and loyalty towards the manager because of that but, also, I would say that season he probably did get the best out of me.

“I played some really good football under him and I enjoyed my football, which is the main thing for me.