The pair were recently reunited at Hibernian after Johnson’s sacking at Sunderland last January and McGeady’s exit at the end of the season.
The 36-year-old joined the Black Cats from Preston in 2017 but wasn’t offered a new deal at the Stadium of Light following the end of his contract this summer.
McGeady said: “I’ve got a lot to thank the manager for. When he took over at Sunderland I was kind of an exile, because the previous manager had me training with the [under-]23s.
“We didn’t have a falling out, but I was kind of in no man's land, really.
“I hadn’t played for six months and the first thing he [Johnson] did when he got the job was phone me that night and say, ‘do you want to start tomorrow?’.
“We were playing Wigan and I said ‘yes’ and then I played every single game.
“So, I’ve got a lot of trust and loyalty towards the manager because of that but, also, I would say that season he probably did get the best out of me.
“I played some really good football under him and I enjoyed my football, which is the main thing for me.
“With regards to my role in the team, I think it goes without saying that he probably knows what he’s going to get from me and when I’m going to play and when he wants me to play.”