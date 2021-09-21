The 35-year-old missed a large part of pre-season following the setback but has started every league match for the Black Cats this term.

When asked by the Echo if he’s fully recovered from the issue and how much it set him back, McGeady replied: “It set me back a bit because I missed a good bit of pre-season and three or four games and then was probably playing catch up.

“The first three or four games of the season I was probably getting taken off quite early which is then difficult to build up your match sharpness.

Aiden McGeady after scoring for Sunderland against Fleetwood.

“I think the last three games I have probably been my old self. I’m still probably not quite where I want to be but I feel I’m getting there.

“It’s just the little things, getting to the edge of the box and getting half a yard to get a shot away whereas at the start of the season I probably didn’t feel like I was doing that as much.

“That is just the way I feel.”

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson is set to make changes when his side travel to Wigan for a Carabao Cup tie.

That could mean McGeady is given a rest at the DW Stadium, yet the winger believes he could manage the workload.

“I suppose it’s like why do I have to take a break if I can play every game?” he said.

“It’s different if I’m physically looking drained after an hour or 45 minutes and next game I don’t look like myself.

“The pre-season I had, obviously I had a bit of an issue with my knee and still don’t feel 100 per cent in terms of game time but I think I’m getting there.

“I would play every game if I could. I don’t see why not. Football is a short career and you have to try and play as many games as you can.

“I think I can because I went from January to the end of the season last season playing two games a week and I’m 35.

“I feel I can but it’s not my decision it’s the manager’s.”

