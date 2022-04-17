Aiden McGeady opens up about future plans with Sunderland contract to expire

And McGeady has revealed he wants to continue playing.

McGeady has not played any competitive action for Sunderland since suffering a knee ligament injury in the 1-1 draw away at Shrewsbury Town last November, and has suffered some complications in his comeback but could return before the end of the season.

He is out of contract this summer at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland's Aiden McGeady. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images).

McGeady told the Scottish Daily Mail: “I want to play on for a couple of years.

"I don’t even like talking about coaching because if you do, it is as if you are almost nearing the end.

“I know I am 36 and have not got that many years left but I still think with the way that I play, I can do so for a few years.

"It is not just playing for the sake of playing. If I wasn’t able to do what I once could, I would be frustrated.”

McGeady has been studying for his UEFA B licence and a Masters degree in sports directorship.

Last month Sunderland fans delivered their verdict on McGeady’s future as part of our Big SAFC Survey.

As part of our survey, we asked if fans wanted to see McGeady handed a new contract at Sunderland.

And of those that responded, 74.1% said no and that it was time to move on.