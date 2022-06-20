Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The transfer window is in full-swing and here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged today from the Stadium of Light and beyond:

Black Cats bid rejected by Wimbledon

AFC Wimbledon have reportedly rejected a £1million bid from Sunderland for midfielder Jack Rudoni.

Sunderland have reportedly had a £1million bid for Jack Rudoni rejected by AFC Wimbledon

Despite Wimbledon’s relegation last season, Rudoni was hugely impressive, netting 12 goals and seven assists for the Dons and was named their Player of the Year.

The Sun report that Sunderland have lodged a bid for the midfielder, although the Dons value Rudoni ‘substantially more’ than the £1million offered by the Black Cats.

Championship rivals Huddersfield Town and Bristol City have also reportedly seen bids for Rudoni rejected this summer.

New Dons boss Johnnie Jackson was asked about interest in Rudoni, with the 39-year-old revealing that they would consider selling the midfielder, if a ‘substantial’ offer for his services is made:

“As a manager, I’m not looking to sell any of my best players, but if a substantial offer was to come in we would consider it.” Jackson said. “But it would need to be strong and right for the football club.”

QPR chief discusses transfer policy

QPR director of football Les Ferdinand has revealed their transfer plans going forward, admitting that developing players at the club is a priority for the club with new boss Michael Beale being the perfect man to help achieve this:

“Looking at the squad, we’ve always spoken about development. Taking the players we’ve got.” Ferdinand said.

“We can't go out and buy a £10million player, so we’ve taken frees [free agents], players that cost a little bit less, and I think [Ebere] Eze’s the best example of what we’ve done in recent times.