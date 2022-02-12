The visitors fell behind in the 19th minute when Jack Rudoni’s cross hit Callum Doyle’s arm and referee Simon Mather awarded a penalty.

Sunderland drew level 10 minutes before half-time when Alex Pritchard curled home another excellent free-kick, his second goal in as many games.

McCormick was then sent off after receiving a second yellow card.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callum Doyle handball.

Here’s how the game played out:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.