AFC Wimbledon 1 Sunderland 1 RECAP: Story of the day after Alex Pritchard free-kick, Luke McCormick penalty and late red card in Alex Neil's first game
Sunderland drew 1-1 at AFC Wimbledon in Alex Neil’s first game in charge.
The visitors fell behind in the 19th minute when Jack Rudoni’s cross hit Callum Doyle’s arm and referee Simon Mather awarded a penalty.
Sunderland drew level 10 minutes before half-time when Alex Pritchard curled home another excellent free-kick, his second goal in as many games.
McCormick was then sent off after receiving a second yellow card.
Here’s how the game played out:
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
RECAP: AFC Wimbledon 1 (McCormick, 19) Sunderland 1 (Pritchard, 35)
Last updated: Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 18:10
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Wright, Doyle, Cirkin, Matete, Winchester (Evans, 62), Neil, Pritchard, Clarke (Defoe, 62), Stewart (Roberts, 73)
- Subs: Carney, Xhemajli, Evans, Embleton, Dajaku, Roberts, Defoe
- AFC Wimbledon XI: Tzanev, Osew, Heneghan, Nightingale, Brown, Marsh, McCormick, Rudoni, Assal, Chislett (Hartigan, 76), Cosgrove (Cosgrave, 79)
- Subs: Broome, Alexander, Hartigan, Mebude, Kalambayi, Cosgrove, Tomas
Thanks for joining us today
We’re signing off for today but will have loads more reaction and analysis over on the SAFC section of the Echo website.
See you soon.
Reaction from Alex Neil
Full-time thoughts from Plough Lane
Full-Time: AFC Wimbledon 1 Sunderland 1
90+4’ Late penalty appeal
Assal went down in the box after colliding with Evans but the referee booked the Wimbledon man for diving.
90+2’ Pritchard shot blocked
Neil sets up Pritchard but the latter’s shot was heading off target and was blocked.
Five minutes added time
90’ RED CARD
Red card!
McCormick is off for another challenge on Pritchard.
Neil has also been booked for a later tackle.
88’ Wright heads over
86’ Over from Matete
This could still go either way.
Another move down the left saw Cirkin cross for Matete but the latter was stretching for the ball and hit his shot over.