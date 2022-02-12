AFC Wimbledon 1 Sunderland 1 RECAP: Story of the day after Alex Pritchard free-kick, Luke McCormick penalty and late red card in Alex Neil's first game

Sunderland drew 1-1 at AFC Wimbledon in Alex Neil’s first game in charge.

By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 12th February 2022, 6:16 pm

The visitors fell behind in the 19th minute when Jack Rudoni’s cross hit Callum Doyle’s arm and referee Simon Mather awarded a penalty.

Sunderland drew level 10 minutes before half-time when Alex Pritchard curled home another excellent free-kick, his second goal in as many games.

McCormick was then sent off after receiving a second yellow card.

Callum Doyle handball.

Here’s how the game played out:

RECAP: AFC Wimbledon 1 (McCormick, 19) Sunderland 1 (Pritchard, 35)

Last updated: Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 18:10

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Wright, Doyle, Cirkin, Matete, Winchester (Evans, 62), Neil, Pritchard, Clarke (Defoe, 62), Stewart (Roberts, 73)
  • Subs: Carney, Xhemajli, Evans, Embleton, Dajaku, Roberts, Defoe
  • AFC Wimbledon XI: Tzanev, Osew, Heneghan, Nightingale, Brown, Marsh, McCormick, Rudoni, Assal, Chislett (Hartigan, 76), Cosgrove (Cosgrave, 79)
  • Subs: Broome, Alexander, Hartigan, Mebude, Kalambayi, Cosgrove, Tomas
Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 18:10

Thanks for joining us today

We’re signing off for today but will have loads more reaction and analysis over on the SAFC section of the Echo website.

See you soon.

Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 18:09

Reaction from Alex Neil

Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 16:57

Full-time thoughts from Plough Lane

Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 16:54

Full-Time: AFC Wimbledon 1 Sunderland 1

Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 16:54

90+4’ Late penalty appeal

Assal went down in the box after colliding with Evans but the referee booked the Wimbledon man for diving.

Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 16:52

90+2’ Pritchard shot blocked

Neil sets up Pritchard but the latter’s shot was heading off target and was blocked.

Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 16:52

Five minutes added time

Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 16:49

90’ RED CARD

Red card!

McCormick is off for another challenge on Pritchard.

Neil has also been booked for a later tackle.

Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 16:46

88’ Wright heads over

Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 16:45

86’ Over from Matete

This could still go either way.

Another move down the left saw Cirkin cross for Matete but the latter was stretching for the ball and hit his shot over.

