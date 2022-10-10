News you can trust since 1873
'Advanced talks' - Major update in Middlesbrough manager hunt amid reports linking ex-Manchester United star Michael Carrick

Michael Carrick remains a strong contender for the vacant Middlesbrough manager’s job, with fresh reports that talks are at an ‘advanced stage’.

By Richard Mennear
Monday, 10th October 2022, 4:12 pm - 1 min read

Football Insider claims Middlesbrough are in ‘advanced talks with Man United legend Michael Carrick’ about replacing Chris Wilder.

Wilder was sacked by Boro last week after 11 months at the Riverside, with Carrick favourite to replace him on Teesside.

Another Championship job is also up for grabs after West Bromwich Albion sacked Steve Bruce on Monday morning.

Former Manchester United coach Michael Carrick. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images).

Former Sunderland boss Roy Keane is one of the early favourites to replace Bruce.

The Baggies have won just one of their 13 Championship games this season and sacked Bruce with the club sitting 21st in the Championship table.

Keane was recently in attendance as West Brom were beaten 1-0 at Preston, and has expressed a desire to return to management.

Carrick’s name has also been linked with the West Brom job.

