Football Insider claims Middlesbrough are in ‘advanced talks with Man United legend Michael Carrick’ about replacing Chris Wilder.

Wilder was sacked by Boro last week after 11 months at the Riverside, with Carrick favourite to replace him on Teesside.

Former Manchester United coach Michael Carrick. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images).

Former Sunderland boss Roy Keane is one of the early favourites to replace Bruce.

The Baggies have won just one of their 13 Championship games this season and sacked Bruce with the club sitting 21st in the Championship table.

Keane was recently in attendance as West Brom were beaten 1-0 at Preston, and has expressed a desire to return to management.