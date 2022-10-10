'Advanced talks' - Major update in Middlesbrough manager hunt amid reports linking ex-Manchester United star Michael Carrick
Michael Carrick remains a strong contender for the vacant Middlesbrough manager’s job, with fresh reports that talks are at an ‘advanced stage’.
Football Insider claims Middlesbrough are in ‘advanced talks with Man United legend Michael Carrick’ about replacing Chris Wilder.
Wilder was sacked by Boro last week after 11 months at the Riverside, with Carrick favourite to replace him on Teesside.
Another Championship job is also up for grabs after West Bromwich Albion sacked Steve Bruce on Monday morning.
Former Sunderland boss Roy Keane is one of the early favourites to replace Bruce.
The Baggies have won just one of their 13 Championship games this season and sacked Bruce with the club sitting 21st in the Championship table.
Keane was recently in attendance as West Brom were beaten 1-0 at Preston, and has expressed a desire to return to management.
Carrick’s name has also been linked with the West Brom job.