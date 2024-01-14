Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Adil Aouchiche lacked composure for Sunderland against Ipswich Town after missing two good opportunities, according to Jobi McAnuff.

The Frenchman was subbed on for Abdoullah Ba in the second half of the Black Cats' loss to Ipswich Town at Portman Road in the Championship and spurned two chances whilst also giving away a costly free-kick.

Sunderland took a first-half lead when Abdoullah Ba set up Jack Clarke to score. Ipswich drew level before the interval, though, when the ball deflected into the path of Kayden Jackson to score. After a needless Aouchiche foul, Conor Chaplin then headed home the hosts’ winning goal 15 minutes from time.

"Listen, it's not a cameo he's going to want to watch back that's for sure," McAnuff said about Aouchiche after the game to Sky. "He gets in all sorts of trouble as it falls to him and you think he has to hit the target to score. To miss the target completely... he just skews it wide with the outside of his boot. It is a lack of composure and a lack of technique. He has to get over the top of it and guide it down onto the target. He has had two big opportunities."