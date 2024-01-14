Adil Aouchiche was in 'all sorts of trouble' during Ipswich Town cameo, according to Sky pundit
It was a tough evening for Sunderland attacking midfielder Adil Aouchiche.
Adil Aouchiche lacked composure for Sunderland against Ipswich Town after missing two good opportunities, according to Jobi McAnuff.
The Frenchman was subbed on for Abdoullah Ba in the second half of the Black Cats' loss to Ipswich Town at Portman Road in the Championship and spurned two chances whilst also giving away a costly free-kick.
Sunderland took a first-half lead when Abdoullah Ba set up Jack Clarke to score. Ipswich drew level before the interval, though, when the ball deflected into the path of Kayden Jackson to score. After a needless Aouchiche foul, Conor Chaplin then headed home the hosts’ winning goal 15 minutes from time.
"Listen, it's not a cameo he's going to want to watch back that's for sure," McAnuff said about Aouchiche after the game to Sky. "He gets in all sorts of trouble as it falls to him and you think he has to hit the target to score. To miss the target completely... he just skews it wide with the outside of his boot. It is a lack of composure and a lack of technique. He has to get over the top of it and guide it down onto the target. He has had two big opportunities."
Former Stoke City and Southampton boss Nathan Jones added: "It is never easy coming on as a sub, especially not in a high-octane game like this. We have all come on and not done well in a cameo role but he has to do better. He needs to be more proactive. He is waiting for stuff to happen. If he is in from the beginning maybe he's a bit more proactive