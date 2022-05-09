The Black Cats are ahead 1-0 on aggregate coming into tonight’s clash at Hillsborough after a Ross Stewart goal handed Alex Neil’s side the advantage at the Stadium of Light last Friday.
A win or draw in tonight’s League One play-off semi-final second leg would see Sunderland progress to the final at Wembley on May 21 against MK Dons and Wycombe Wanderers.
And Alex Neil has named his starting XI to face Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday this evening with Nathan Broadhead fit enough for the bench.
Neil also named an unchanged starting XI to the side that faced Wednesday in the last leg, with Ross Stewart leading the line upfront and Alex Pritchard in the number 10 position.
However, there was no place for Aiden McGeady on the bench.
Here, we take a look at what Sunderland fans make of it:
@danwalkerxx: “If it isn't broke don't fix it.”
@ridley_fin: “Broadhead Incase it gets messy I like it.”
@liammutimer: “Broadhead man come on!!!”
@Philip_RJ89: “No complaints with the starting XI, with Nathan Broadhead on the bench, we have a genuine ace in the pack.These lads have got us into a good position. They can absolutely finish the job & take us to Wembley! #SAFC
@Talmandaniel: “No last dance for Geads then.”
@KINGST3WART: “Should of swapped Clarke for Embleton
@matthew08491752: “Nah embo is good in the middle but shocking out wide.”